Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to husband and daughters

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has paid tribute to her husband and daughters after celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary.

Posting on Instagram last week (December 18), Curtis wrote: “40 years ago today, on a rainy Tuesday afternoon at 4:30, Christopher [Guest] and I married. We loved each other but barely knew each other. Today, we know each other really well and still love each other.”

Curtis and Guest, who is a comedy director, met and married in 1984. They share two daughters, Annie and Ruby, together – one of whom is trans.

“We’ve been through a lot and have raised and loved two beautiful daughters and started many new careers and weathered the myriad storms of life on life’s terms of loving and loss.”

“We held hands that day as we walked back down the aisle and we’re still holding hands today. I guess the beginning of ‘my hand in yours.’ The long and winding road,” Curtis continued.

Curtis said she and Guest are “opposites”, which is one of the reasons that their partnership is successful. Earlier this month, Curtis told Today that even after 40 years, Guest still makes her “laugh more than any human being”.

“And I’m sure there’s something about me that he likes. I don’t know what it is, but I’m sure there’s something,” Curtis joked.

Their daughter Ruby came out as trans in 2020 and both Curtis and Guest have been very supportive.

Curtis shared Ruby’s transition publicly with her permission, previously saying that she and Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”.

Curtis has also said that “being a parent is about love” and that she will “fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn’t”.

In an interview with People, Ruby said while it was slightly “scary” to come out to her parents, she “wasn’t worried” about their reaction as “they had been so accepting” for her entire life.