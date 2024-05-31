Jamie Lee Curtis has celebrated the second anniversary of her trans daughter’s wedding, proclaiming: “Wife is sweet!”

On 29 May 2022, Curtis officiated her daughter Ruby Guest’s cosplay-themed wedding to partner Kynthia.

Two years on, the Halloween star reflected on their special day, sharing a new picture of their wedding on the couple’s second wedding anniversary.

She wrote beneath an image of the pair sharing a kiss: “Two years ago today, on a gorgeous Cali day Ruby and Kynthia were married in our backyard at a cosplay wedding for the ages.

“Love, laughter, yummy food and drink and a family uniting and blending and becoming. Happy day. Wife is sweet!”

Curtis led the wedding celebrations while dressed as World of Warcraft’s Jaina Proudmoore as per the newlyweds’ recommendations, while Ruby and Kynthia both attended as their favourite video game characters.

Ruby took inspiration from the SkullGirls video game series, while Kynthia portrayed Elphet Valentine from the Guilty Gear series.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In March 2022, the Knives Out star shared her excitement about holding the wedding in her back garden.

She said at the time: “It’s a game, I don’t know. She’s an admiral. I went on Etsy and wrote ‘Jaina Proudmoore costume’ and up came a woman, had the costume.

“I said, ‘Great.’ We exchanged communication, I paid her a nice sum of money for this.”

Ruby works as a video editor for a YouTube gaming personality and came out to her parents – Curtis and comedy director Chris Guest – in 2020. She then came out publicly in 2021.

During an interview with People Magzine at the time, Ruby said: “It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know. It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”