Jamie Lee Curtis vows to ‘fight for’ her trans daughter Ruby: ‘I don’t know everything’

Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis doubled-down on her support for trans rights and opened up about her fight to protect her daughter, Ruby Guest.

Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, is well-known for her unapologetic trans allyship.

In the past year she has given her Oscar statuette they/them pronouns, posted on Instagram in support of trans youth, and publicly advocated for her daughter Ruby, 27, a trans woman.

It comes during a time when trans rights are under attack across the US, with right-wing politicians such as Florida governor Ron DeSantis targeting the community with hostile legislation and rhetoric.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday (28 July) with host Joe Scarborough, Curtis slammed the “demonisation” of trans people as “awful and terrifying”.

“This life is about love. Being a parent is about love, and I love Ruby. Love her.” Curtis said.

Ruby Guest came out as a trans woman in 2020, and she and Curtis gave an interview about their journey in October 2021.

Curtis told Morning Joe: “People have said, ‘You’re so great to accept her!’ [I say] what are you talking about?

“This is my daughter. This human being has come to me and said, ‘This is who I am.’ And my job is to say, ‘Welcome home.’ I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn’t.”

Curtis said that now is a “really challenging time” given the “awful political rhetoric”.

The Freaky Friday actor admitted she is growing and learning everyday.

“I’m trying to learn the most important thing is that I don’t know everything,” she concluded.

“And I, I wake up every day sober, saying, ‘I don’t know everything.’ I don’t know a lot. There are a lot of things I don’t know about. And there’s a lot of this that I need to learn.’

“I’ve gone to people and said, ‘Please educate me, help me learn what the issue is, why that’s so important and what the other opinion is, so that I can hear both sides.’

“Because if I only hear one side of an argument or an idea, then I have no ability to think and the whole idea here is we can think we have minds to think. And as you said, you’re like, how do you walk through this? Nobody said there’s no handbook. There are people who will be helpful guides.”

Conservative states including Kentucky and Kansas have all put forward anti-trans bills during 2023, targeting gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth and prohibiting trans people from bathrooms that align with their gender.