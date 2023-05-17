Bachelor alum Colton Underwood gets his happy ending and marries Jordan C Brown in lavish ceremony
Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood has married his partner Jordan Brown in a lavish three-day wedding in Napa Valley, California.
Underwood made waves in Hollywood and beyond when he came out in 2021, after appearing on the famously heterosexual dating show, which sees women compete for the hand of a “bachelor”.
Former NFL star Underwood, who appeared on The Bachelor in 2018, reportedly came out only after being blackmailed with pictures of him at a gay sauna while he was exploring his sexuality. His Netflix series Coming Out Colton received mixed reviews, including some backlash following a bizarre comparison made between the reality TV star and legendary LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P Johnson.
Every story has a happy ending, though, as Underwood tied the knot with his partner of two years, political strategist Brown in a ceremony in Napa Valley, California.
According to People magazine, 200 guests attended the bash at the Carneros Resort and Spa on Saturday (13 May), before a “full day of festivities” over the weekend.
The wedding featured a “disco-themed pool party”, according to Colton Underwood, and a surprise performance from Stanford University’s artistic swimming team, as well as a touching tribute to same-sex couples throughout history, with a photo display of queer couples through the ages greeting the guests as they arrived
“It’s inspired from a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out, called Loving, [featuring] images of men in love throughout history. We blew them, put them on canvases and set them around the resort,” Underwood told People.
“Next to them [were] love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th centuries that were forbidden or they had to send in secret.”
Celeb pals, including actresses Ana de Armas and Olivia Wilde were on the guest list for Colton Underwood and Jordan C Brown’s nuptials, with the latter arriving in a wedding dress.
Posting on social media, the Don’t Worry Darling director and star wrote: “Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast… the grooms approved.”
Colton Underwood and Jordan C Brown first met at a party in Los Angeles in April 2021, and became engaged the following February in Big Sur, California.
“‘I’ve never been more sure of something,” Underwood said.
