Trixie Mattel has announced her separation from her long-term partner, filmmaker David Silver, revealing in a video that the pair split up “quite some time ago”.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 winner, musician and actress told fans the news in a new video uploaded to her YouTube channel yesterday (30 December), entitled “Getting Ready for 2025 (And What We’re Leaving Behind in 2024)”.

After talking her fans through her personal resolutions for 2025, the drag superstar shared that she and Silver, who had been together since 2016, had split up prior to Mattel going on a self-imposed career break this summer.

“The other thing I have to tell you guys about, it’s not my favorite thing to bring up, but some of you have kind of figured it out and speculated for a while, but David and I separated quite some time ago now. It feels like you people who know me but don’t really know me in real life are the last people to know about it,” she explained.

Fans of the English Teacher actress and “Looking Good, Feeling Gorgeous” singer had gotten to know and love her partner through their joint business venture, hotel brand Trixie Motel, and the resulting Discovery+ original docuseries Trixie Motel.

A four-part follow-up series Drag Me Home, in which Trixie and Silver renovated their own home, was released earlier this year.

Silver was also a producer on Trixie’s 2018 documentary, Moving Parts.

The Drag Race favourite shared that everyone in her personal life had known about the separation for a while, but she struggled to find “the right moment” to tell her fans.

“The longer I waited, the longer it was weird that I hadn’t said anything. Then, my break came and went. I worry about talking about things like this because I learned from going on break that even me saying ‘I need a break’ gets written about and stuff. I wish it was fabulous and dramatic and sensational, and I wish there was more to say, but this isn’t salacious, and it just happened,” she continued.

“As you guys can imagine, it was a very long relationship and a lot of parts of it will always make me very happy.”

Trixie Mattel and David Silver star in Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home. (HGVT)

The Milwaukee-born drag artist, who has garnered a mass following in the near ten-years since her first appearance on Drag Race season seven in 2015, revealed that she used therapy, exercise and her career break to help her through the split.

“It was hard for me because I feel like welcoming everybody into my personal life I got the privilege of making shows and telling you guys a really compelling love story in my life,” she told her fans.

“It felt disappointing to not be able to make good on that. It feels like telling you guys there’s no Santa Claus in a way. But I really care about that person, I will always care about that person, I love our motel, I love all of our business ventures.

“Being creative together with him was especially one of the heights of my life.”

