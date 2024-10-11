Trixie Mattel announces return after four-month drag break 

Drag superstar Trixie Mattel has announced her return to social media following a four-month break from drag.

The makeup mogul, podcast host, musician and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, began her break from drag and social media in July.

At the end of September, she broke her silence on X/Twitter, but only to give mobile phone company Verizon a piece of her mind.

“Came back on social media to find out why Verizon is playing games with me,” she said.

On Thursday (10 October), she announced what fans have been waiting for: her long-awaited return to social media.

In a post that has been viewed more than a million times, and liked by some 30,000 people, Trixie said: “I’ve been off the internet for about four months. Please show me memes and important internet items so I can react on YouTube.”

Fans happily obliged, sharing memes. Top of the list was internet sensation Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo who lives in Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Someone else flagged the “very important” news of Lady Gaga responding to a TikTok comment saying that she was demure in Trixie Mattel cosplay. And ahead of the US presidential election, another fan flagged the viral Kamala Harris coconut meme.

Trixie will be performing in The Bald and The Beautiful live with Katya throughout October.

