Robbie Williams to perform a free pop-up show in this Australian city

Robbie Williams is set to perform a free pop-up show in Federation Square, Melbourne this evening (2 January 2025).

The British singer, who has previously come under fire for performing at the Qatar World Cup, is delivering a performance in the city’s Federation Square to promote his new biopic movie, Better Man.

Williams’ performance will kick off at 5 pm on 2 January and is open to all ages, as Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan.

Robbie Williams. Fed Square. Tomorrow. 5pm. For Free. — Jacinta Allan (@JacintaAllanMP) January 1, 2025

The “Rock DJ” hitmaker is expected to perform his most popular tracks featured in the film, the soundtrack of which includes hits like “Feel”, “Relight My Fire”, “She’s The One” and “Let Me Entertain You”.

He will also sit down for a question-and-answer-style interview with radio presenter Craig Huggins. The event is set to last around an hour.

Lord Mayor of Melbourne Nicholas Reece will also present the star with the Keys to the City to honour his contribution to the state in regards to the movie.

Better Man marked the largest film production in the history of the state of Victoria. The production created almost 3,000 jobs, supported over 900 local businesses, and garnered $142 million for the local economy.

Co-written and directed by Melbourne-raised local Michael Gracey, Better Man tells the true story of the pop star’s experience with fame, including the rumours around his sexuality, all while portrayed by a CGI chimpanzee.

You may like to watch

Alongside Williams, the film stars the likes of Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman and Kate Mulvany.

The former Take That star recently looked back on long-standing rumours regarding his sexuality. More specifically, rumours that he allegedly had a “secret gay lover” during his time in the boy band ran rife in his youth.

Touching on the previous allegations, he told The Guardian: “I was annoyed… I was more sad. Not about gay accusations because look…you’ve never met somebody that wants to be gay as much as me.”

However, he offered that he “wants to be an ally while at the same time protecting your own authenticity and your own life”.

Robbie Williams is set to perform live at Federation Square at 5 pm on 2 January 2025. You can find out more details about the event here.