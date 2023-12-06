Robbie Williams ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show.

Robbie Williams recently announced details of a BST Hyde Park show – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will headline the London festival next summer on 6 July for his only UK show for 2024.

“It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park. I can’t wait to see you all there!” Robbie said.

Tickets for his show go on general sale at 10am on 8 December via Ticketmaster, and you can find out more about tickets prices below.

Fans can expect to hear some of his biggest hits during his headline set, from “Angels” to “Rock DJ” and “Feel” to “She’s the One”.

This year’s festival will also see a headline set from Andrea Bocelli, while last year saw Lana Del Rey, Pink, Guns N’ Roses, Blackpink and Williams’ band mates Take That top the bill.

More names will be announced for BST Hyde Park in the coming months, and until then you can find out more about Robbie Williams’ headline show below.

This includes the all-important ticket prices as well as key on-sale dates and times.

What are the Robbie Williams ticket prices?

During the presale it was confirmed the “launch” prices would be the following:

General admission standing – £101.15

Primary entry – £111.85

Gold Circle – £197.95

Gold VIP HydeAway – £274.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace standing – £324.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway – £449.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £449.95

Ultimate ALL.COM VIP Terrace Standing – £449.95

The “launch” prices are the first released tickets, which are expected to rise slightly in price once they’re released in the general sale this week (8 December).

Below you can find the BST Hyde Park map, which gives you an idea of what each ticket will be for.

BST Hyde Park map. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale will take place from 10am on 8 December via Ticketmaster here.

After wrapping us his headline XXV Tour, Robbie Williams currently has only one UK date scheduled for 2024 so far: