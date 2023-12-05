Robbie Williams announces BST Hyde Park show: tickets, presale and more

Robbie Williams announces British Summer Time in Hyde Park show – and this is how to get tickets.

In 2024 the singer will headline the huge outdoor festival in London on 6 July.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the latest headliners, BST said: “We’re excited to announce that the UK’s own international superstar, Robbie Williams, is heading to Hyde Park.”

While Robbie said: “It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park. I can’t wait to see you all there!”

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his back catalogue including “Rock DJ”, “She’s the One”, “Angels”, “Come Undone” alongside Take That tracks, “Back For Good” and “Could It Be Magic”.

He’s previously headlined the festival in 2019 and recently finished up his XXV Tour which saw him perform stadium shows in the likes of Australia and New Zealand.

He joins the 2024 BST lineup alongside Andrea Bocelli, with more names to be announced in the coming months.

While the full support slots and special guests for Robbie Williams’ show will be revealed soon.

You can find out everything we know about tickets and more below.

How to get tickets

The general sale will take place from 10am on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are taking place across the week, beginning with an American Express presale from 10am on 5 December for card holders.

While a BST and Live Nation presale will take place from 10am on 7 December. This is available to those signed up to the British Summer Time or Live Nation mailing lists.

They’re both free to sign up to and you’ll then receive an email on how to access presale tickets.

What are the Robbie Williams ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that Robbie Williams tickets are currently priced at the following for his BST Hyde Park show:

General admission standing – £90.45

General admission standing tier 2 – £101.15

Primary entry launch – £111.85

Gold Circle launch – £197.95

Gold VIP HydeAway launch – £274.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace standing launch – £324.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway launch – £449.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience launch – £449.95

Ultimate ALL.COM VIP Terrace Standing launch – £449.95