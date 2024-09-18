RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight champ Bob The Drag Queen has said what all drag performers are thinking: keep your kids away from their shows.

While promoting her current comedy tour This Is Wild on social media, a handful of miserable and misinformed bigots decided to leap into Bob’s comments and demand she not be “around kids.”

The false narrative that drag performers are somehow “grooming” children has been increasingly levied against the LGBTQ+ community in recent years, following a slew of Republican US states attempting to bring in anti-drag bills.

States including Tennessee and Texas have tried to bring in laws that would prevent drag shows from being performed in public or where they can be seen by minors.

The right-wing rhetoric is pervasive on social media, with drag performers frequently inundated by trolls telling them to stay away from children – despite them, very firmly, not wanting kids at their shows.

In a TikTok video response to one such comment, Drag Race superstar and friend to Madonna Bob The Drag Queen unleashed a flawless explanation of why she really doesn’t want kids coming to see her perform.

“Thank you so much for your fake outrage and concern,” she replied. “Honestly, I’m glad our values align. I don’t want to hang out with your kids. I really don’t. I’m not remotely interested.”

She then brought up a screenshot of her tour ticket page, which clearly states attendees should be adults.

“As you can see here, my show is 18 and over so no, there will not be any children in attendance at my show. I’m not a babysitter. I’m not a daycare. So please don’t bring your kids around me. You have to pay someone like $45 an hour to hang with their kids, so I certainly won’t be doing it for free,” she added.

In further evidence that she is certainly not interested in entertaining children, Bob brought up some stats from her social media pages, which showed that the bulk of her followers are aged 25 to 34.

“So if you promise not to bring your snot-nosed, germ-infested little brats around me, I promise not to be around them. Alright, peace,” she added.

In a second, shorter video response to a similarly sad commenter who told her to “leave the kids alone”, Bob overlayed the audio of actress Mo’Nique as Emma Leeden in the 2023 horror film, The Reading.

The audio starts with a manic laugh, before Mo’Nique spits: “Girl, f**k them kids, and f**k you too!”

Bob The Drag Queen is one of many Drag Race legends forced to speak out against the hateful lie that all drag performers are groomers.

Last year, Trixie Mattel offered a similarly scathing response to those who peddle the harmful narrative.

“It’s interesting how much time is spent focused on ‘drag queens want our children,” she said.

“We don’t think about your children. We think about: ‘I hope my wig stays on. I hope I know my words. I hope the drunk people in the audience are sober enough to clap and not be asleep’. We’re more worried about the behaviour of drunk adults, those are our children.”

Thankfully, it seems not all parent believe that drag queens are dangerous.

Bob received a wave of supportive comments for her ruthless clap back, with one parent writing: “I’m a literal mother and I approve this message. I’m not bringing my snotty nosed toddler to the Orlando show in November! Lol I’m so excited to see you perform.”

