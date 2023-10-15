Madonna Celebration Tour: Bob the Drag Queen opens with iconic homage to ‘Vogue’

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen opened for Madonna on her Celebration Tour, sending queer fans into a frankly justified frenzy.

The Queen of Pop kicked off the first leg of her highly-anticipated Celebration Tour at the O2 Academy in London on Saturday (14 October) – and if Madonna’s extravaganza of iconic hits from her four decade-long career wasn’t exciting enough, the show was opened by none other than Bob the Drag Queen.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight winner paid homage to Madonna’s iconic “Vogue” performance look from the 1990 MTV Awards, opening the show in an iconic white and gold gown with a towering Marie Antoinette-esque wig.

Bob told the enraptured audience: “Damn, I look good!

“Ladies and gentleman, theys and thems, you’ve been waiting a long time for this one. Some of y’all have waited around 40 years for this, as a matter of fact.”

(Getty Images)

The Georgia drag queen also joined Madonna for her performance of “Vogue”, switching to a bedazzled black suit and sparkling silver hat, strutting down the runway arm-in-arm with the pop icon and unflinching LGBTQ+ ally.

Bob also brought a little of Beyoncé into the number, singing lyrics from “Break My Soul”, from 2022’s Renaissance.

Fans are rightly obsessed with Madonna’s choice to have Bob – who also uses the stage name Caldwell Tidicue for her comedy acts – open for her, and have taken to social media to share their delight.

One fan posted: “Our girl Bob the Drag Queen is here to host the damn ball honey!”

“Bob is the ultimate drag queen,” added another.

bob the drag queen and madonna ate so bad tonight pic.twitter.com/Y6WG8v78Qu — Jas. (@mercuryslwt) October 14, 2023

bob the drag queen opening for/introducing madonna IS the moment bitch that's ICONIC — bald regal (@rachiavellian) October 15, 2023

A BOB THE DRAG QUEEN SOCORRO pic.twitter.com/KFgklUaW6U — gian salvatore (@anjochapado) October 15, 2023

Bob the ultimate drag queen 🥺 https://t.co/lCZI0VA4Kf — Juanita (@ghostinYonce) October 15, 2023

Bob celebrated the night over on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Madonna mid-performance on her story, captioned: “Some moments will stay with you forever.”

Saturday’s show also saw Madonna dedicate an emotional performance of her acclaimed 1986 ballad “Live to Tell” to those who died during the HIV/AIDS crisis, including her friends Keith Haring, Martin Burgoyne and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.