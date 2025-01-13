Nicholas Galitzine shares update on ‘unique’ new queer film

Nicholas Galitzine has given fans an update on his new LGBTQ+ film.

Galitzine was announced as one of the stars of 100 Nights of Hero, directed by Julia Jackman, in September.

The film follows neglected wife Cherry, who has fallen in love with her maid Hero. But husband Jerome has made a bet with his lecherous friend Manfred (Galitzine) that if the latter can seduce Cherry within 100 nights, their castle will go to him.

Instead, Cherry devises a plan to escape Manfred’s clutches, leading Hero to tell Manfred “mesmerising” stories each night to “keep him at bay”.

The 5th Wave‘s Maika Monroe, and Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine) also star, alongside Charli XCX, Felicity Jones (Rogue One) and veteran actor Richard E Grant.

Galitzine recently told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m so excited. [This] was actually the job I executive produced. I was cast first in it by Julia Jackman, who I’m so excited about as a director. Emma and Maika are both brilliant to work with, so fingers crossed it all edits well.”

The film, adapted from a graphic novel by Isabel Greenberg, could become a “feminist cult classic”, the Mary & George actor added.

He also teased a possible release date, saying: “Hopefully, [it] could be out in 2025 depending on the turnaround. Galitzine went on to reveal that he has been producing a lot of his own stuff recently, in addition to 100 Nights of Hero.

“I’m trying to really push myself, and the people around me, my collaborators,” he said, and trying to make his “mark on the industry and… [my] career”.

