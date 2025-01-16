Conservative media pundit Megyn Kelly has mocked the hierarchy of the Los Angeles Fire Department, taking swipes at lesbians in the department, as firefighters continue to battle the blazes that have devastated the area.

Kelly, a former Fox News host well-known for her controversial comments about LGBTQ+ people, criticised the department on her podcast, taking aim at the three women in charge and repeating claims that equality programmes were the reason firefighters have not been able to extinguish the 37.1 square miles of flames.

“I believe I speak for all females in Los Angeles when I say, we want a strong man to rescue us. That’s what we want,” Kelly said.

She berated fire chief Kristin Crowley, equity and human resources bureau head Kristine Larson and training and support bureau commander Jamie Brown.

Crowley, in particular, has faced criticism from right-wingers, who claim she is nothing more than a “DEI hire” despite her 22 years of service. Before becoming fire chief, she was a firefighter, paramedic, engineer, fire inspector, captain, battalion chief, assistant chief, deputy chief and chief deputy.

Kelly went on to say: “I’m not trying to be mean but they’re obese. These are overweight, out-of-shape women, and the last thing I want to see, if I’m in a burning building is a) a woman and b) an obese woman.

“Who takes comfort? I’m going to die but it’s in the presence of an obese lesbian.”

Earlier this month, the existence of LGBTQ+ people was given by one person as the cause of the wildfires.

During a Fox News affiliated KTTV report on Thursday (9 January), a reporter was broadcasted live speaking to a man who blamed the disaster on the amount of gay people who live in the city.

“Why is there a fire happening right now? You’re the news, you’re supposed to know,” he said. “I think it’s all the gay people in LA.”

The wildfires, which began on 7 January, have grown in size and left a trail of death and destruction. Latest figures show 25 people had been killed, more than 12,000 buildings have been destroyed and more than 160,000 people are under evacuation orders and warnings.

