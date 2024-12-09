Paul Mescal hosted his first Saturday Night Live episode (7 December), and was joined by musical guest including Shaboozey, regular cast member and Wicked star Bowen Yang and… Trisha Paytas?

No, you’re not in an alternate reality. Gladiator II star Mescal’s SNL hosting debut included, as is custom, an opening monologue, several sketch appearances and a musical guest.

But the one extra-special addition that no-one – really, no-one – saw coming was internet icon and media personality Trisha Paytas appearing during a sketch that spoofed Spotify’s yearly recap, Wrapped.

The sketch starred Yang as ‘new-age podcaster’ Satoshi Gutman ‘thanking’ his listeners for helping boost his 2024 stats “from the bottom of his ass” – in both music and podcast streams.

During the segment where he thanked his “galactic b*stards” for listening to his pod, Paytas appeared as ‘friend of the podcast’ to applause from the audience.

“Hey b*stards,” Trisha said. “The best bussy is cele-bussy.” No, we don’t know either.

Paytas and Satoshi then appeared in the flat with Mescal and the rest of the SNL cast to sing Satoshi’s song “Y’all Made Me Celibate.”

My king satoshi 😍 https://t.co/3hD1K498CX — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) December 8, 2024

The internet has been stretched to breaking point by this crossover.

You may like to watch

“Why am I kinda living for Trisha Paytas on SNL,” one X user asked. “Like all my girl ever wanted to do was be famous.”

“Trisha Paytas making her SNL debut??? what the hell, sure,” another wrote.

A third even said, “Trisha Paytas getting called out during the SNL closing was so beautiful to see! A woman with a dream becoming reality in front of our eyes! [She] deserves this moment and that love! Listen to the audience cheer!!!”

Paul Mescal and Trisha Paytas in a skit together on Saturday night live was not on my 2024 bingo card 😭😭 #SNL pic.twitter.com/OzTvF1upRl — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 WHAT IF S3 ERA//💥⏳ 💍 (@giselleb1234) December 8, 2024

me when trisha paytas popped up in paul mescal’s snl episode pic.twitter.com/oWibEgQrWQ — sam 🫧 (@satelliteonfilm) December 8, 2024

A fair few fans have also been understandably confused at the cameo, with one asking, “What universe are we in?”

“Pop culture is so fun lately. lookalike competitions, ceo hitman memes, what’s next???? trisha paytas on SNL????”

Others have also pointed out Paytas’ controversial past, including when she came out as trans despite “1000% identifying with her birth gender” and other clickbait YouTube videos.

“Trisha Paytas the queen of being the worst person ever and constantly rewarded for it,” one wrote.

Mescal’s hosting duties also included a sketch revolving around a “cool” new earring and a spoof on Gladiator II that turned the blood-thirsty, sweat-covered blockbuster into a musical.

David Spade and Dana Carvey also guest starred.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

