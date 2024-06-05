Controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas reveals her newborn daughter’s unique name

YouTuber Trisha Paytas now has two children. She recently welcomed her second baby to the world and announced her daughter’s unique name.

36-year-old Paytas took to social media on Tuesday (4 June) to announce the birth of her daughter, who is called Elvis Paytas-Hacmon.

In the post the star revealed that her second child with husband Moses Hacmon was born on 24 May.

Photos shared by the YouTuber on Instagram show her cuddling her baby girl as they wear a matching pink and white polka dot set.

Trisha Paytas with her first child, Malibu Barbie. (Trisha Paytas/Getty)

Another photo shows Hacmon with the pair as they smile at the camera while other photos show their first daughter, Malibu Barbie, admiring her sister.

Comments under the post reference a prior incident that saw Paytas apologise to the royal family over her first pregnancy.

“Did anyone check on princess Kate,” one comment said, another wrote, “King Charles your time is up.”

“Silence from Buckingham,” joked another commenter.

In 2022, the controversial YouTuber sent social media into a frenzy when they revealed that they were one centimetre dilated just hours before Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

Fans immediately decided she was giving birth to the reincarnation of the late monarch – but Trisha Paytas rejected the idea, revealing that she was still “very much pregnant”.

Paytas previously shared that she’s a new fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but said she doesn’t think that lip-syncs should determine the elimination round.

Trisha Paytas baby names

As well as the newborn Elvis Paytas-Hacmon, Trisha Paytas also has another daughter with an unusual name: Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, who was born in September 2022, at around the same time that Queen Elizabeth II passed away. This coincidence led some people to joke online that Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon was the reincarnation of the late British monarch.

Is Trisha Paytas trans?

No, she isn’t. However, the YouTuber has long been a controversial figure within the LGBTQ+ community.

She once came out as a trans man but conflictingly she also said that she “a thousand per cent” identified with the gender she was assigned at birth.

Paytas later came out as non-binary and updated their pronouns to she/they.