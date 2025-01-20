Trans model Alex Consani’s hilarious reaction to TikTok ban being lifted

Trans influencer and model Alex Consani had the perfect reaction to the unexpectedly brief TikTok ban in the US.

The social media app briefly went offline in the States on Saturday (18 January) after a law banning it on national security grounds went into effect.

It quickly restored services just hours after shutting down after president-elect Donald Trump, who previously backed a ban on the app, promised to delay the implementation of the law to propose a “joint venture” deal between the US and its current owners.

Writing on his personal platform Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote: “I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.”

Plenty of influencers and meme-creators on the platform were quick to make jokes over the sheer speediness that the outage was reversed, but few were as iconic as Alex Consani’s.

The 21-year-old posted to the platform shortly following its return with a video of her walking across a street saying: “B**ch I f***ng knew it, y’all can’t get rid of me. Y’all can’t get rid of me. You can’t.”

She then walked up and down the street path strutting along saying she “knew” that the platform would be restored while speaking to oblivious passers-by.

Consani recently became the first trans person to win Model of the Year award at the 2024 Fashion Awards in December.

The model, known for her striking bleach-blonde hair said her win was a “big step in the right direction” during her acceptance speech.

The model made her runway debut in 2021 after walking for fashion designer Tom Ford and has since become a smash hit on TikTok and beyond.