Colorado representative Lauren Boebert was left red-faced after reportedly falsely accusing a cisgender woman of being Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride.

According to the Daily Beast, The staunch Trump supporter, who happily repeats his wild claims without need for evidence, returned from a bathroom break to the Capitol House floor where she told those surrounding her that McBride, who is transgender, was in the women’s bathroom.

In November, a resolution banning trans people from using toilet facilities in the US house of representatives that don’t align with their sex assigned at birth was passed. At the time, McBride accused Republicans of trying to “distract” from real issues”.

An anonymous Republican lawmaker told the Daily Beast that Lauren Boebert was infuriated and told the person she thought to be McBride, “you shouldn’t be here.”

She then realised the woman wasn’t McBride, with the lawmaker saying that they “overhead Boebert say she went to apologise.”

Following the incident Boebert is believed to have said: “I made an error regarding a mistaken identity. I apologised, learned a lesson, and it won’t happen again.”

Bloomberg reporter Billy House took to X to post about the incident, writing: “I later asked Boebert what this was all about, noting I had heard her complain there was ‘a guy’ in there. To her credit, she acknowledged it was a mistake.”

“‘There was a rumour there was, but it wasn’t true’, she told me.”

A bit of bathroom vigilantism? I later asked Boebert what this was all about, noting I had heard her complain there was "a guy" in there. To her credit, she acknowledged it was a mistake. "There was a rumor there was, but it wasn't true," she told me. — Billy House (@HouseInSession) January 23, 2025

So far this year, McBride – the first-ever out trans member of congress – has used her platform to point out a major flaw in president Donald Trump’s recent anti-trans executive order.

Boebert is known for her hard-line right-wing beliefs and fervent support for Trump, as well as for being escorted from a live performance of Beetlejuice after she was seen in CCTV footage taking photographs with the flash on, vaping during the show, and fondling her male companion.

And in July 2024 she faced significant backlash after calling Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black gay woman to serve as White House press secretary, a “DEI hire.”

