Lauren Boebert caught fondling date’s crotch at family-friendly show

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been spotted groping her date’s crotch during the performance of a family-friendly musical, despite her endless accusations about LGBTQ+ people “sexualising” spaces.

Boebert, who in December 2022 accused senators of “sexualising” children because part of a federal spending bill is going to LGBTQ+ youth programmes, was caught on CCTV engaging in sexual touching with a male companion in a Denver theatre.

In released security camera footage from the Buell Theater, the anti-drag, gun rights activist and Republican representative for Colorado’s third congressional district, can be seen fondling her date’s crotch during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice, which is suggested for children aged 10 and above.

Her companion has been identified by a number of news outlets as 46-year-old Quinn Gallagher – who owns a bar where the drag shows Boebert so detests have occurred – and can be seen in the video clip squeezing Boebert’s breasts during the show.

In response, Boebert places her hand near Gallagher’s crotch and whispering something to him.

Lauren Boebert caught on security camera footage with her hands around her date’s crotch as he squeezes her chest. (Buell Theater / X)

Their disruptive actions, which also included flash photography, dancing and using a vape pen, lead to them being asked to leave the show.

After attempting to deny claims she vaped, on Friday (15 September), Boebert issued an apology and blamed her behaviour on her ongoing divorce proceedings, The Colorado Sun reported.

The footage has caused outrage on social media with independent journalist Erin Reed taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the Republican representative’s conduct as hypocritical.

Reed, who is engaged to Democratic representative and trans trailblazer Zooey Zephyr, condemned Boebert’s actions and wrote: “Imagine for one moment a trans person was caught doing this.”

Lauren Boebert has talked a lot about LGBTQ people, “appropriate behavior.”



And now she gets caught fondling her partner in a packed theatre.



Imagine for one moment a trans person was caught doing this.



The news stories. The bills. The media circus.



Still not a drag queen.

Other social media users have called for Boebert to be kicked out of Congress and shared their disappointment at her behaviour.

One wrote: “I’d rather my children go to a drag show, than go to a theatre where Boebert attends.”

Colorado, please vote Lauren Boebert out of Congress.

She must RESIGN. I'd rather my children go to a drag show, than go to a theater where Boebert attends.

It wasn’t just the vaping.



The REAL reason Lauren Boebert was kicked out? She was groping her date’s genitals while he groped her breast.



In a theater. At a show where kids were allowed.



In a theater. At a show where kids were allowed.

Boebert made her anti-LGBTQ+ views known following the Colorado Springs shooting, after which she said she received backlash for elevating hateful anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and anti-trans disinformation, and voting against gun safety laws.

She said the criticism she faced was because “the left is p**sed I won my election”.