Trump names ‘anti-woke’ Fox News host as defence secretary

Donald Trump has named “anti-woke” Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his choice for secretary of defence.

More than a week on from his crushing defeat of Democrat Kamala Harris in the race for the White House, the president-elect has named a number of key supporters for top roles in his administration, including Elon Musk, anti-LGBTQ+ governor Kristi Noem and immigration hardliner Tom Homan.

An army national guard officer, Hegseth served in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he was a captain, after graduating from Princeton before becoming the executive director of the conservative organisation, Concerned Veterans for America, and a political commentator for right-wing outlets such as Fox News.

He earned two Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge throughout his decade-long military career, and, during Trump’s first term, reportedly successfully lobbied for pardons for servicemen accused of war crimes.

Hegseth, who does not believe women should serve in combat roles, has made several controversial statements, including claiming Muslim Michigan representative Rashida Tlaib had a “Hamas agenda”, and attacked the “woke” leadership of the US military.

“The dumbest phrase on planet Earth in the military is ‘our diversity is our strength’,” he said.

Donald Trump. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In his first political role, Hegseth will be in charge of the world’s most powerful military,

“With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice. Our military will be great again, and America will never back down,” Trump said.

However, the nomination has been criticised by the president-elect’s opponents.

Writing on X/Twitter, veteran senator Elizabeth Warren said: “A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defence. I lead the senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our service members. Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected.”

Adam Smith, a representative for Washington State and high-ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the role “should not be an entry-level position”.

But it’s not just Democrats who were voicing their disapproval.

Former Republican congressman and lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard Adam Kinzinger wrote on X/Twitter: “Trump picking Pete Hegseth is the most hilariously predictably stupid thing.”

