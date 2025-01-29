Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has attacked “transgenderism” and “wokeness” in her White House debut.

Following in the footsteps of Trump — who, after just over a week in office, has boasted that he has defeated so-called “wokeness” — Leavitt made her debut on Tuesday (28 January).

The 27-year-old — the youngest White House press secretary in US history — spoke for almost 50 minutes in the James S. Brady Briefing Room.

During the briefing, she addressed an array of topics, including the administration’s sudden freeze on federal grants and loans. She stated that the directive, issued by the Office of Management and Budget and intended to cut down on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, would eliminate funding for “transgenderism and wokeness.”

‘Sanity’ in the face of ‘wokeness’

Karoline Leavitt went on to defend Trump’s anti-trans executive order, which proclaims that there are “only two sexes”, describing it as a restoration of “sanity” in the face of “wokeness.”

GLAAD (the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) has warned that Trump’s “obsession” with implementing anti-trans executive orders will “come at a cost for every American.”

She also took the opportunity to reinforce Trump’s immigration stance, stating, “If you are an individual, a foreign national who illegally enters the United States of America, you are by definition a criminal.”

Leavitt also warned people against spreading misinformation about Trump and his family, stating that the White House would call out inaccuracies: “While I vow to provide the truth from this podium, we ask that all of you in this room hold yourselves to that same standard,” she said.

Karoline Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary ever. (Getty)

The Trump administration has introduced a “new media” seat in the James S. Brady Briefing Room, which Leavitt said would “welcome independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for credentials to cover this White House.”

You may like to watch

Leavitt previously worked as a national press secretary for Trump’s campaign during the election and as an assistant press secretary during Trump’s first term. She is a mother of one and married to real estate entrepreneur Nicholas Riccio, who is notable for being 30 years her senior.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.