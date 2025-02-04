Prime Target star Quintessa Swindell is aiming to challenge non-binary stereotypes in every role they take.

Non-binary star Swindell, who plays national security agent Taylah Sanders in Apple TV+ series Prime Target, spoke about bringing the character to life, during a chat with Queerly radio host Harvey Morton.

Swindell, who uses both they and he pronouns, said: “For me, being very careful about what I choose to do, but particularly as it pertains to queer representation in TV and film, I’m the most critical about because I don’t wanna perpetuate any stereotypes.

“So, being non-binary, a lot of people would look at me and be like: ‘Oh, but you’re fem-presenting. For a non-binary character, you’ll have to have a shaved head or coloured hair or a bunch of piercings, or tattoos or have to act a certain type of way’.

Quintessa Swindell and Leo Woodall star in Apple TV+ series Prime Target. (Getty)

“And I’m like, if that [role] doesn’t broaden people’s understanding of who can be trans, queer, non-binary, gender identity, sexuality, then I’m kinda like, ‘Maybe it’s for someone else’.”

They emphasised that, in Prime Target, Leo Woodall’s queer character is not “very obvious” but rather “a by-product of who he actually is and doesn’t need to be discussed”.

The Apple TV+ drama features a romance between Woodall and Fra Fee.

Woodall plays Cambridge post-grad maths whiz Edward Brook, while Lost Boys & Fairies actor Fee stars as Adam, a member of the university hospitality staff.

