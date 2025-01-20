Non-binary actor Quintessa Swindell could be about to get their biggest TV breakthrough to date with their role as enigmatic national security agent Taylah Sanders in new Apple TV+ thriller Prime Target.

The actor, who until now has best been known for their lead role as Tabitha Foster in Netflix teen drama Trinkets, will star in the new heart-racing mathematical miniseries alongside Hollywood’s newly inducted heartthrob, Leo Woodall.

Prime Target sees One Day actor Woodall as Cambridge University student and maths genius Edward Brooks – dubbed as having the “world’s greatest mind” – as he verges on uncovering a prime numbers pattern that would enable him access to every computer in the universe.

Despite his professor’s (David Morrissey) pleas for him to stop his code-breaking mission, Edward continues, and nears closer to uncovering a chilling government conspiracy.

Shadowy forces then attempt to stop him in his tracks by any means necessary, even if that means taking his life. Government agent Taylah (Swindell), who has been keeping an eye on Edward from afar, steps in to protect and assist him in unravelling the mystery behind the prime number pattern.

Plus, Prime Target will quietly feature some stellar LGBTQ+ representation: Edward is queer, and in a relationship with young man Adam (played by Lost Boys & Fairies star, Fra Fee).

Speaking to Queerly recently, Quintessa Swindell – who uses both they and he pronouns – praised Prime Target’s queer representation, and explained why good representation matters so much to them.

Quintessa Swindell and Leo Woodall star in Apple TV+ series Prime Target. (Getty)

They explained that they are “most critical” about queer representation when it comes to deciding which projects to take on.

“I don’t want to perpetuate any stereotypes. So being non-binary, a lot of people would look at me and be like, ‘Oh but you’re femme presenting, for a non-binary person you have to have a shaved head or coloured hair, or a bunch of piercings or tattoos, or have to act a certain type of way’,” they shared.

“I’m kinda like, if that doesn’t broaden people’s understanding of who can be trans, queer, non-binary, gender identity, sexuality – then for me, I’m kinda like, maybe it’s for someone else. As far as the queer representation in this series, I love how Leo’s character is represented. Because it’s not something that’s very obvious. It’s just a by-product of who he naturally is.”

Who is Prime Target star Quintessa Swindell?

Before Prime Target, actor Quintessa Swindell got their big TV break playing Tabitha Foster in Netflix show Trinkets, alongside Brianna Hildebrand and Kiana Madeira, between 2019 and 2020.

In the years since, they’ve found fame for roles including HBO’s 2021 drama In Treatment and the Lily-Rose Depp sci-fi film, Voyagers. However it was their appearance in 2022 DC superhero film Black Adam, in which they star as Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Noah Centineo, that made critics really take note of Swindell.

Their performance saw them nominated for an Outstanding Breakthrough Performance award at the Black Reel Awards in 2023. Those who prefer their dramas horny over heroic, however, may have spotted Swindell in episode seven of season one of Sam Levison’s Euphoria.

Non-binary actor Quintessa Swindell in September 2024. (Getty)

The 27-year-old, Virginia-born actor has spoken out about queer representation in the media industry for some years now, and is candid when discussing their own gender identity.

Speaking to Observer in 2020, Swindell said of growing up: “Being a Black non-binary person in and of itself was the hardest thing, especially growing up in Virginia where it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m too Black for this group, [but] I’m too white for this group.’

‘So, it was constantly ebbing and flowing between who I was at the time and what I felt comfortable with.”

Moving to New York, however, they found their space to embrace their identity.

“When I moved to New York, I honestly didn’t even know that people like me existed or people who felt the way that I felt even openly discussed it because in Virginia it’s just taboo.

“So, I think the people I was surrounded with in New York kind of lent [me] that strength and that ferocity, just by being who they are.

“For me at least, as soon as I found out who I was, I wanted to retain that and hold on to that because it seemed like the most solidified thing in my life that I had discovered and felt. So I was like, ‘I don’t want to make this contrived and I don’t want to lose it because of a job or because of an opportunity. That’s gonna be forever.’”

Prime Target lands on Apple TV+ on 22 January 2025.

