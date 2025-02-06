Leo Woodall has made a rare public comment about his romance with his The White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy.

Woodall, who has captivated queer audiences with his gay romance with Fra Fee in thriller Prime Target, met Fahy while filming season two of The White Lotus.

“We’re very good at keeping it as private as we can,” he told Elle on Tuesday (4 February). “To me, that’s the only way. You see public relationships all the time slapped over social media and I can’t imagine that’s any fun.”

Leo Woodall (L) and Meghann Fahy with White Lotus co-star Theo James. (Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

A relationship should be a “safe space” and publicising it was “completely counterproductive”, the star added.

Fahy posted a number of on-set pictures in December 2022, including ones of Woodall, and captioned the post “Sizzley Sicily”.

Woodall commented under it with a bomb and seashell emoji, sparking rumours of a romance.

In November 2023, the pair were pictured kissing under an umbrella in New York but they still refused to confirm if they were dating. However, in February last year Fahy confirmed speculation by posting an image of them with their arms around each other.

Since, they have shared only the occasional insight into their relationship.

You may like to watch

To mark the new year, Fahy posted an image of their silhouettes kissing on the beach.

In the Apple TV+’s Prime Target, Woodall plays Cambridge post-grad and queer maths whiz Edward Brook, while Lost Boys & Fairies star Fee is a member of the university’s hospitality staff.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

