Following president Trump’s executive order banning trans women from participating in women’s and girls’ sports, retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner has been criticised for supporting the ban.

The ban is designed to “keep men out of women’s sports”, with Trump signing the order on Wednesday (6 February) to coincide with National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

The executive order is the latest in a litany of anti-trans policies invoked by Trump, which includes declaring that the U.S will only recognise “two sexes”, banning trans people from serving in the military, and restricting gender-affirming healthcare for trans people under 19.

Writing on X, Jenner – who is trans herself – said: “Another victory in the fight for protecting women’s sports!”

“President Trump signs an Executive Order keeping biological men out of women’s sports! As an Olympian, I will continue to fight this issue, lobbying sport governing body’s all over the world to follow our lead,” Jenner continued.

Jenner’s vocal support of the ban has been called out by a number of users on X, with one person confused by why Jenner would support an anti-trans president.

They said: “Trump has pretty much said that you are not real, that you are demented pervert and don’t exist… yet you continue to support him. As for trans athletes, 5 out of 500,000 NCAA athletes are trans… [it] is not something to get worked up over.”

Another person wrote: “So by Trump banning Transgender athletes from participating in the Olympics maybe you should surrender your Olympic medals. How you feel about that now?”

A third person made a meme using a picture of Jenner, with the text over the top encouraging people to tell Jenner that “turning her back on her community is not going to get her accepted into the far-right Republican community”.

A fourth criticised how Jenner has “spent years licking the boots of a party” that doesn’t care about her as a trans woman.

“To them, she’s just another ‘man in a dress.’ Maybe now she’ll realize that cozying up to conservatives doesn’t buy her a seat at their table—it just gets her kicked out of their restroom,” they added.

Jenner has been a vocal supporter of Trump for many years, despite coming out as trans in 2015.

This isn’t the first time she’s been hauled over the coals for her support of the divisive president recently. In January, she declared she was “just as happy, actually more happy, than the first time, to be celebrating the inauguration of President Trump.”

Her post was mocked by those who couldn’t believe she supported a man who, as one person put it, “literally announced that you don’t exist today.”

One person wrote on social media: “Were you in the front row for that? I don’t understand how you can support an office that is trying to re-alienate you from society?”

Another asked: “He just publicly said you are not accepted, how do you feel about him now?”