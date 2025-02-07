Jonathan Van Ness has debuted their stunning hair transformation, telling fans they were “feeling like a change”.

While the Queer Eye star (who is non-binary and uses they/he/she pronouns) is known as the grooming expert on the Netflix reality series, Van Ness found themselves on the other side of the salon chair for their dramatic new look.

Sharing a glimpse of his gorgeous new ‘do, Van Ness took to Instagram on Thursday (6 February) to share his glamorous new look. “Was feeling like a change,” he began.

“Y’all I haven’t gotten my hair colour done since like 2011? I love being in a salon & when I got my blowdry queen had @jvnhair conditioning mist hiding in her station,” she continued of the Marie Robinson Salon, New York.

“Getting to be a client with my haircare line existing in the world is so full circle & I feel gorgie af.”

They traded in their signature brunette locks in favour of a bright blonde balayage from New York-based hair colourists Giancarlo and Ang. Their hair was styled into loose tousled waves by hairstylist Liana Zingarino.

Van Ness will be taking their new look to the stage as they continue with their recently announced Hot & Healed Tour. The hair stylist-come-comedian is set to perform four shows in North Carolina in the coming days, before heading to Rhode Island, Ohio, Nevada, Florida and more on their tour

“All new comedy, all new lewks, and somehow more hot than ever (and healing every day!),” the performer previously announced of the tour.

“Grab your people…And let’s get healing together hunties! We need every healing strategy available and comedy is one of them, I know we earned it,” she added. “Can’t wait to meet y’all. See you at the show.”

Tickets for Jonathan Van Ness’ Hot & Healed Tour and meet-and-greets are on sale now via Ticketmaster and independent theatres. For more information on tickets, head to JVN’s official website here.