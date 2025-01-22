Jonathan Van Ness has announced details for their Hot & Healed Tour in 2025, and this is how to get tickets.

The Queer Eye star, who recently co-hosted Women’s Wear Daily’s coverage of the Golden Globes, has announced they will be taking to a stage near you in a series of brand-new comedy shows.

Van Ness (who is non-binary and uses they/he/she pronouns) took to Instagram on Tuesday (21 January), just in time to deliver some much-needed good news following President Donald Trump’s inauguration. “All new comedy, all new lewks, and somehow more hot than ever (and healing every day!),” the performer-come-hairstylist wrote in the caption.

“Grab your people…And let’s get healing together hunties! We need every healing strategy available and comedy is one of them, I know we earned it,” she added. “Can’t wait to meet y’all. See you at the show.”

Following their first stand-up special last year, Fun & S****y, which is set to premiere on Thursday (23 January) on Veeps, Van Ness is set to launch his new comedy tour on 30 January in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour is set to run through 28 June, however, the star said they will “announce more dates for later this year” in due course.

Ahead of Jonathan Van Ness’ tickets going on sale for her US tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Jonathan Van Ness tickets:

Tickets for Jonathan Van Ness’ Hot & Healed Tour and meet-and-greets are on sale via Ticketmaster and independent theatres. Check your local listing below for pre-sales and general sales.

For more information on tickets, head to JVN’s official website here.

30 Jan-1 Feb – Stand Up Live, Phoenix, AZ – tickets

7-8 Feb – Raleigh Improv, Raleigh, NC – tickets

29-30 Mar – Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Providence, RI – tickets

18 Apr – Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom, Cincinnati, OH – tickets

19 Apr – Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, NV – tickets

25-26 Apr – Miami Improv Comedy Theater, Miami, FL – tickets

2-3 May – Houston Improv, Houston, TX – tickets

13-14 Jun – Bricktown Comedy Club, Oklahoma City, OK – tickets

20-21 Jun – Funny Bone Comedy Club, Columbus, OH – tickets

27-28 Jun – Bricktown Comedy Club, Tulsa, OK – tickets