Jonathan Van Ness has recalled filming for Queer Eye season nine during the “worst year of my life”, explaining that their “castmates and crew came out with so much healing”.

The new season of Queer Eye was recently released on Netflix and sees Jeremiah Brent replacing one of the former Fab Five after a series of controversies.

For a start, Bobby Berk announced that he was departing the series last year amid alleged drama between himself and co-star Tan France, while the JVN Hair founder was accused of having “rage issues” on set. Even Antoni Porowski weighed in on the allegations, adding that “sometimes we’re not gonna get along“.

Following the release of season nine, the hair stylist and comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday (11 December) to mark the new season. “Season 9 holds a special place in my heart,” they began. “I have never needed to be around [a] community who could love and hold space for me during such a rough time more than I did this season.

“When we started shooting s9 I had been through the worst year of my life. Personal loss, health scares, business upheaval, and then… March,” the star explained, which was when Rolling Stone’s exposé on Van Ness’ alleged on-set behaviours was published.

“Our castmates and crew helped me through so much and I came out with so much healing. These friendships mean so much to me and so do all of you who have supported me since day one. And these heroes in Vegas have such, such big personalities and open hearts which made my healing process so much easier,” they wrote.

Van Ness concluded by sharing their excitement for Brent joining the series as the new interior designer. “I can’t wait for you to meet them & I can’t wait for you to meet Jeremiah who brought so much love to Queer Eye. Love you and hope you love s9 of Queer Eye. Now streaming on Netflix.”

Queer Eye season nine is now streaming on Netflix.