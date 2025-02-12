Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has said she’s “happy to pay the consequences” of speaking up for trans people.

The 32-year-old singer, whose debut solo single “Angel of My Dreams” was a hit among the queer community, shared her support for the trans community in an interview with Stylist Magazine.

Asked “when it comes to speaking about about things that matter, have you ever kept quiet out of fear?” Jade responded: “Cancel culture is thriving now. When you’re in the public eye, it’s quite scary. I’ve always been quite vocal, and I’m not always going to get it right. But you can’t be a pop artist right now without speaking out about certain things.”

The longtime LGBTQ+ ally went on: “I have been warned there could be consequences for speaking out about things like Palestine, but these are basic human rights.

“We’re seeing an attack on the trans community, and I have a very big LGBTQ+ fanbase, I can’t sit back and not be vocal about defending that community. I’m happy to pay the consequences if it means doing the right thing.”

Singer Jade Thirlwall with Labour MP Kate Osborne holding a pink sign that reads: I support a trans-inclusive conversion therapy ban. (Twitter/Kate Osborne)

Comments under the shared response praised Jade for being “genuine”, while others crowned her as a “queen”, “icon”, and the right person to look up to.

chose to right person to look up to <3 https://t.co/9NYAayxoDd — s ❀ 💐 (@agrandeneedy) February 11, 2025

Shes always been a queen thats never scared to speak up😭 raised me fr https://t.co/ZjLHTh6ZTy — Luna 🐻‍❄️ྀིྀིMATCHING W LO (@yujintozaki) February 11, 2025

“IT Girl” singer Jade is set to headline queer pop festival Mighty Hoopla 2025, which takes place in Brockwell Park, South London, on 31 May and 1 June.

You may like to watch

Thirlwall will be joined by “Love Sex Magic” hit-maker Ciara, “Leave (Get Out)” singer JoJo, international icon Kesh, Violet Chachki’s collab mate Allie X, British superstar Jamelia, G Flip, Pixie Lott, Lamar and queer rap legend Big Freedia, to name but a few.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.