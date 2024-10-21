The UK’s queer pop event Mighty Hoopla has just announced its line-up for 2025, with stars including Kesha, Ciara, Loreen and Adore Delano on the bill.

The two-day festival will take place in Brockwell Park, South London, on 31 May and 1 June.

“Love Sex Magic” hit-maker Ciara is due on the main stage as the Saturday evening headliner, supported by “Leave (Get Out)” singer JoJo, Violet Chachki’s collab mate Allie X, British superstar Jamelia and queer rap legend Big Freedia.

A surprise guest is also due. Many fans think the yet-to-be-named star is Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall, given the use of “Angel Of My Dreams”-like angel wings in the festival’s promo video.

Kesha and Ciara are your Mighty Hoopla 2025 headliners. (Getty)

Sunday’s line-up includes headline act Kesha, with support from Eurovision’s two-time winner Loreen, non-binary drummer G Flip, and trans RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Delano.

As per the Mighty Hoopla way, a host of Noughties legends, including Pixie Lott, Lemar, Booty Luv, Mutya Buena, Kate Nash and Vengaboys, are also promised.

💜 2025 MIGHTY HOOPLA. YOUR LINEUP IS HERE 💜 Get your tickets at https://t.co/BrbFjtrSDa now – we can’t wait 🥳 pic.twitter.com/KaBTm3Hsh1 — Mighty Hoopla (@mightyhoopla) October 21, 2024

The LGBTQ+ favourite festival has its fair share of queer stars on the roster too, including Young Royals actor and singer Omar Rudberg, Canada’s Drag Race’s first champion Priyanka, and Brits Tom Rasmussen and Tom Aspaul.

One fan described the line-up as “stacked” while a second dubbed it their “favourite in years”.

This year’s festival included performances from Jessie Ware, Nelly Furtado, Rebecca Black, Slayyyter, Rita Ora and Jojo Siwa.

Tickets for Mighty Hoopla 2025 are available now.

