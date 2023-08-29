Strictly Come Dancing‘s Johannes Radebe has shared his feelings after his former dance partner John Whaite confessed that he “fell in love” during the series.

Radebe and The Great British Bake Off winner Whaite – the show’s first all-male couple – made it all the way to the final of the BBC’s hit dancing competition in 2021.

Two years later, and with both men publishing autobiographies delving into the life-changing experience, new details about their intimate off-screen relationship are coming to light.

Earlier this month, Whaite admitted that he developed romantic feelings for Radebe during their time on Strictly despite being in a relationship with fiancé Paul Atkins.

Johannes Radebe (L) and John Whaite made it to the final of Strictly in 2021. (Getty)

According to Whaite, he now keeps his distance from the South African dancer, out of respect for his long-time partner.

However, on Saturday (26 August), Radebe remained adamant that they are “friends for life”.

He told The Times: “We have gone on to have such a beautiful experience together that it would be a shame if we were not friends after all that.

“What we agreed is that, regardless of what life throws at us, we will always keep [this friendship] going. ‘We are friends for life’, I always say to him. ‘I know where you live. You cannot get rid of me’. I still speak to him.”

Radebe went on to say that he’s now ready to find romance.

“I want a partner,” he continued. “I want one. I need one. Every aspect of my life is great except for that. I deserve love and I never ever thought that I deserved to be loved in that way.”

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite on the 2022 Strictly tour (Getty)

Radebe’s reflections on their relationship come after Whaite revealed in a separate interview with The Times that he and Atkins had to take “some time apart” following Strictly.

Whaite said: “I love [Radebe] to bits and I worship the ground he walks on. But I have to be mindful that there’s more than my own desires to consider here and if it would be tricky for Paul for me to be in contact with Johannes, then it’s a sacrifice I have to make.”

Radebe will feature in the new series of the show, which is due to begin on 23 September, when gay actor Layton Williams is among the dancing celebrities, and has hopes of joining a same-sex dancing partnership.

Jojo: Finally Home by Johannes Radebe, is out on 7 September. Dancing on Eggshells, by John Whaite, is out now.