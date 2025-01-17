Reviews praise Keke Palmer’s new film One of Them Days for one reason

Keke Palmer and SZA’s new buddy comedy movie One of Them Days is out in the US, and critics are heaping praise on it for one specific reason.

One of Them Days follows Nope star Keke Palmer as pragmatic restaurant owner Dreux and Grammy winner SZA as slightly more volatile painter Alyssa, two women and best friends living together in a drab apartment block.

In typical capitalism-turned-comedy style, it’s the 1st of the month and the rent is due by 6pm, with their landlord Uche (Rizi Timane) insisting no exceptions. The problem is, Alyssa gave the rent cash over to her reckless beau Keshawn (Joshua David Neal), who ended up spending the money on trying to get his t-shirt business off the ground.

As a result, the best friends have eight hours to do all they can – loans, thievery, donating blood – to get the cash they need. Meanwhile, Dreux has a job interview for a promotion at work on the same day. There’s a lot to contend with in this Lawrence Lamont directed project, and a lot that can go wrong. Obviously.

While it’s hardly a groundbreaking plot for a comedy to follow, films of this ilk are far nowadays few and far between. And thankfully, according to reviewers, it’s Keke Palmer’s performance in the new movie that has them asking: why aren’t there more of these?

Writing in The Hollywood Reporter, Lovia Gyarkye opined that the “two charismatic leads alone make it worth seeing in a theatre”, adding that queer star Palmer “aces her performance” in the role.

“The actress’ winning charm and sharp comedic timing make this straight-edged character, who lives or dies by a plan, endearing,” Gyarkye writes.

Similarly, Vulture writer Alison Willmore expresses in her review that “watching One of Them Days, you start to wonder why Palmer isn’t one of the biggest stars in the world by now”.

You may like to watch

She continues: “Even when the writing and pacing falls slack in this one, as it definitely does on occasion, she wrings laughs out of scenes with screwball physicality and surprising line readings.”

Keke Palmer and SZA in their new movie, One of Them Days. (Sony Pictures)

For Screenrant, Mae Abdulbaki calls One of Them Days “fun and delightfully absurd”, praising the chemistry between Palmer and singer SZA, for whom the film marks her acting debut.

“Palmer is especially great at turning random lines into comedy gold, and her reactions to everything happening around and to her are top-notch. Truth be told, Palmer’s Dreux is the strongest character in the film, and you’ll laugh and feel for her in equal measure,” Abdulbaki adds.

Some reviewers have criticised the film’s “clumsier” and more “gimmicky” plot points, but suggest that the stars, once again Palmer in particular, manage to make those moments forgivable.

The Guardian’s Adrian Horton dubbs the “overall enjoyable” film “frequently funny” and suggests that “Palmer and SZA enjoyably ham up what could otherwise be try-hard, too gimmicky fare”.

Some of the routines may “go too far or lean too cartoonish”, Horton concurs, but adds that Palmer’s “natural gravity and distinct delivery – rapid-fire, jazzy, zagging where one would zig – makes even the most flat material sing”.

Slant’s Justin Clark agrees, writing that One of Them Days “may play up old tropes and modern takes on decrepit, clumsy plot conveniences” but Palmer and SZA save it.

“There’s nothing particularly new or unique about the journey that Dreaux and Alyssa go on, but it’s still a joy to experience simply because we’re in the company of Palmer and SZA, leads with such an easy, effortless chemistry and unique comic timing, with Palmer as the slick, quick-thinking, fast-talking straightwoman to SZA’s pseudo-spiritual agent of passive chaos.”

How to watch SZA and Keke Palmer’s new movie One of Them Days in the UK and US

One of Them Days is available to watch in cinemas across the US from today, 17 January.

Sadly, no UK release date has been announced by Sony Pictures, the film’s distributor.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.