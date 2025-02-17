Police in New York have charged five people with the murder of a missing transgender man from Minnesota, who authorities say was tortured before his death in “beyond depraved” circumstances.

New York State Police began an investigation to locate Sam Nordquist, 24, after he was reported missing on 9 February by his family, who requested that the authorities carry out a welfare check.

Nordquist had arrived in New York in September after purchasing a round-trip ticket to meet an “online girlfriend” but soon lost contact with loved ones. It was determined by police he had been living at a motel called Patty’s Lodge in Hopewell, around 30 miles from Rochester.

On 13 February, human remains believed to be those of Nordquist were discovered dumped in a field in Yates County. As per a news release by the police force, officials uncovered evidence that Nordquist had been “subjected to prolonged physical and psychological abuse” prior to their death.

During a news conference on Friday (14 February) the force described the case as “one of the most horrific crimes” they had seen and the abuse he endured was labelled “deeply disturbing”.

Five individuals have been arrested and charged with Nordquist’s death under the crime of murder in the second degree – depraved indifference.

Those charged are all aged 19 to 38, including Precious Arzuaga, Patrick Goodwin, Kyle Sage, Jennifer Quijano, and Emily Motyka.

All five suspects are being held at the Ontario County Jail without bail and could face 15 years to life in prison if found guilty.

All five have been charged with murder in the second degree – depraved indifference (New York State Police)

Captain Kelly Swift, of the New York State Police, said “Sam was subjected to repeated acts of violence and torture in a manner that ultimately led to his death”, adding his body was moved to the field “in an attempt to conceal the crime”.

You may like to watch

Major Kevin Sucher, also of the New York State Police, said: “No human being should have to endure what Sam endured.”

Police said they have not yet ruled out if Nordquist’s death was a hate crime and are still working to establish the relationship between him and the five accused.

Speaking to KARE 11, Nordquist’s mother – Linda Nordquist – said her son “had a heart of gold and wouldn’t hurt anybody”.

Rochester LGBTQ+ Together, a local queer advocacy group, said in a statement published on social media that they are “truly angered and disgusted” by the treatment Nordquist endured and “send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones”.

The group wrote: “Make no mistake: The epidemic of violence against Trans folx in this country is a direct consequence of the ignorance and hatred that permeate our society.

“When you attack the dignity and respect of Trans folx, these are the natural consequences.

“When you embarrass and “other” them, these are the natural consequences.

“When you say they’re deserving of unequal rights and inequitable treatment, these are the natural consequences.

“It is equally as unacceptable as it is dangerous for Trans, gender non-conforming, non-binary, gender expansive and intersex people.”

The group added that “this is why we will not and must not ever stop fighting for our Trans siblings”.

“We refuse to accept this as the norm or the way that it “has to be.” We won’t allow our fellow LGBTQ+ community members, family and friends to be mistreated, oppressed or erased.

“Trans folx have always existed and will always exist. Their identities are valid and they are all worthy of our kindness, respect and love; of equal rights and opportunities, equitable treatment, and safety to live as their authentic selves.”