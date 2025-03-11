Marchers demand justice following shocking death of trans man Sam Nordquist

Protestors in New York state have called for justice, following the death of 24-year-old trans man Sam Nordquist, CBS 6 Albany reports.

The protest march, which took place in Albany on Saturday (8 March), was organised by LGBTQ+ not-for-profit organisation Pride Center of the Capital Region, as a way to advocate for LGBTQ+ equality. But its significance shifted following news of the death of Minnesota resident Nordquist.

Sam Nordquist’s body was found dumped in a field in upstate New York last month after his family reported him missing. He arrived in the state in September after buying a round-trip ticket to meet an “online girlfriend,” but never returned.

Investigating officers told reporters that human remains, believed to be those of Nordquist, were discovered in Yates County. There was evidence he had been “subjected to prolonged physical and psychological abuse.“

Sam Nordquist’s body was found dumped in a field. (New York State Police)

It is alleged that Nordquist was sexually assaulted with a table leg and broomsticks, and was beaten with sticks, dog toys, ropes and belts.

The protest march weaved its way from Washington Park across the state capital, with people holding LGBTQ+ Pride flags.

The protestors stopped at the Albany Capitol building where members of the community shared their own stories and urged politicians in New York and throughout the country to fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

“Sam should still be here”

A spokesperson for the Pride Center of the Capital Region said they were heart-broken and condemned the “horrific violence” that lead to Nordquist’s death.

“Sam should still be here,” the spokesperson said. “His murder is a painful reminder that the dehumanisation of transgender people, especially by political leaders and those in power, creates a culture where violence like this becomes possible.

You may like to watch

“When lawmakers and public figures spread anti-trans rhetoric, push discriminatory policies and strip away basic rights, they embolden those who wish to harm us.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

