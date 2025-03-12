Seven people have appeared in court, charged with the murder of Black trans man Sam Nordquist.

The suspects appeared in court on Tuesday (11 March), where they all entered not guilty pleas to first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and concealing a human corpse, the Metro reported.

Nordquist’s ex-partner, Precious Arzuaga, 38, Kyle Sage, 33, 29-year-old Kimberly L Sochia, Patrick Goodwin Jennifer Quijano, both 30, and 19-year-olds Thomas Eaves and Emily Motyka, were appearing in court for the first time since Nordquist’s body was found in a field in upstate New York on 13 February.

Sam Nordquist’s body was found dumped in a field. (New York State Police)

It is alleged that Nordquist, who was 24 and from Minnesota, had been beaten with dog toys, ropes, belts and canes as well as being sexually assaulted and forced to eat faeces, while was held captive in a hotel room in in Canandaigua, from New Year’s Day until 2 February.

On 13 February, human remains, believed to be those of Sam Nordquist, were discovered in a field in Yates County and police said there was evidence he had been “subjected to prolonged physical and psychological abuse”.

Previously, New York state police officer major Kevin Sucher said no human “should have to endure what Sam endured”.

Arzuaga and three others also denied charges of aggravated sexual abuse charges, while she alone pleaded not guilty to coercion, a charge relating to two of her children who, prosecutors say, were forced to take part in the alleged torture. Judge Kristina Karle issued an order to prohibit contact with the children, who are seven and 12.

Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for 2 May and the trial is expected to start in September.