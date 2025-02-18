Grammy Award-winner and bisexual star Doechii has hit back at claims that she was “lip-syncing” during her performance at the awards ceremony earlier this month.

The singer, who won the best rap album award for mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, responded to the accusations that she hadn’t sung live during her performance of Catfish and Denial is a River, insisting that she “worked [her] a*s off”.

Going on the attack, she added in a TikTok video posted on Sunday (16 February): “I can’t possibly get on here and say this calmly or nicely: y’all are stupid as hell.”

Responding to claims that she had used a “pre-recorded voice” at the Grammys, Doechii pointed out: “That is my DJ’s voice picking up on the lines that I can’t say because I’m doing a somersault. That entire performance was live. I was sick as a dog with bronchitis and the flu, performing my a*s off in a straddle on top of human men.

“I don’t lip-sync. Don’t ever f**king play with me like that. Ever.”

Doechii was also nominated in the best new act and the best rap performance categories.

In her acceptance speech, she dedicated her award to Black women and girls, saying: “Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark, that you’re not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony.”

During an interview with Radio 1’s New Music Show after the awards, the star admitted that she was “walking on the ceiling” after becoming only the third female artist to win for best rap album. “It’s like my dreams aren’t dreams anymore, they’re reality,” she said.

