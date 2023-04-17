Pop megastar Kylie Minogue will play herself in an upcoming murder-mystery entitled The Residence, and the gays of the internet are, to be frank, spinning around.

Based on the 2015 book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by author Kate Andersen Brower, the eight-part Netflix series will be a kooky whodunnit set in the US president’s Washington DC residence.

A murder will take place in one of the 132 rooms at the White House during a state dinner, with all of the mansion’s staff on the suspect list.

Orange Is The New Black actor Uzo Aduba will lead the show and its core investigation as an “eccentric” detective named Cordelia Cupp, while supporting actors include Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher and This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson.

Shonda Rhimes, best known for heading up ABC’s long-running hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy and fellow Netflix hit Bridgerton, will produce the series.

Little is known about Kylie Minogue’s role in the series, other than the fact that she will star as beloved chart-topping, genre-spanning songstress, Kylie Minogue.

A lack of solid information hasn’t stopped gay Twitter from spiralling though, with many fixating on what Minogue’s role could become.

how gay do you have to be to write a murder mystery in which kylie minogue plays herself https://t.co/kzNhAx4l9Y — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) April 15, 2023

the homosexuals are winning https://t.co/JSApOki87j — fraser (@fraserxmartin) April 15, 2023

“I don’t think I’d ever have predicted Kylie Minogue starring as herself in a Shonda Rhimes murder mystery, but here we are,” wrote one thrilled fan.

“Uzo Aduba playing a wildly eccentric detective AND Kylie Minogue?! I’m already obsessed,” said another.

A third referred to the series as a “homosexual fever dream”, while others are praying that Kylie will be so lucky as to survive the series.

There’s also a collective call for a Kylie to be awarded for her as-yet unseen role with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar or Tony.

if kylie doesn’t make it out alive.. https://t.co/fTZG33p90d — justin (@jstncrsby) April 14, 2023

I never thought in a million years we’d see kylie minogue star in a murder mystery series on netflix but here we are and I’m totally here for it https://t.co/2cXogzwm6n pic.twitter.com/McWW0P35gn — 90s Kylie (@kylie_90s) April 14, 2023

Hard to think of six words in a casting story more welcome than “Kylie Minogue – who will play herself” https://t.co/fzx42j4oPc — Gareth King (@garethking_) April 16, 2023

Other stars announced for the series include Happy Endings actor Eliza Coupe, Saturday Night Live cast member Jane Curtin, and The Wire’s Edwina Findley.

According to Deadline, production on the series has already begun, with a release date yet to be announced.