The Grammys 2024 are finally here! Kylie Minogue has already won big with her track Padam Padam at the 2024 Grammys Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles, USA.

The Australian singer-songwriter won the award for Best Pop Dance Recording with the 2023 dance/electronic hit, marking her second-ever Grammy win in 20 years.

Minogue went up against fellow Aussie star Troye Sivan, who was nominated for his track Rush. The star also beat Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle, David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s Baby Don’t Hurt Me and Bebe Rexha and David Guetta’s One in a Million.

The 55-year-old previously won at the award show for Come into My World in 2004 and received her last nomination for Best Dance Album in 2009 for X.

Minogue was not present at the pre-ceremony (which takes place at a different venue to the official ceremony, where she was in attendance), but the song’s co-writer Peter Rycroft accepted the award. “This is very surreal,” Rycroft said.

“I just want to say thank you to the icon that is Kylie for believing in this record. It started in a tiny little studio in north London and she’s taken it around the world and I just want to give a big shout-out to Ina Wroldsen [whom] I made the record with, [it] means a lot. Thank you.”

Elsewhere at the awards, seven LGBTQ+ artists — mostly women — might be set to make music history at the Grammys 2024.

Though R&B star SZA is the main artist to watch on 4 February as she’s up for an astounding nine awards, this year’s Grammys could also mark an impressive turning point for LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry.

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Victoria Monét, Shane McAnally, and Justin Tranter could all score wins that would break or match Grammy records, much like queer icons Sam Smith and Kim Petras did last year, after they became the first trans and non-binary artists to win in the Best Pop Duo category.