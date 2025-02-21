The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that she was meant to be a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, but was forced to turn the opportunity down.

In what was a pretty sublime move from the Drag Race UK producers, the former Sex Education star and Drag Race megafan was approached to be a guest judge in 2023.

Devastatingly for all people who love camp TV, Wood had to turn down the opportunity as she was entering into rehearsals for the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, Cabaret.

Wood starred in the West End production of the show as leading lady Sally Bowles between February and May 2023.

Aimee Lou Wood was invited to appear on Drag Race UK in 2023. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty)

Speaking to PinkNews recently, Wood whispered: “Oh my God. Can I tell you something? So there’s only a few things in my life that I wanted to do, White Lotus, and be a judge on Drag Race and Cabaret.

“Right, I got Cabaret… I got offered to do UK Drag Race and I missed it because I was rehearsing for Cabaret, so I need to get my opportunity again. I have to get it again.”

Wood didn’t reveal which season she was supposed to appear as a guest judge on, but as she was rehearsing for Cabaret in early 2023, it likely would have been either Drag Race UK season five, or RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season two.

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood as couple Rick and Chelsea in The White Lotus season three. (HBO/Max/Now)

It’s not the first time Aimee Lou Wood has expressed her desire to appear on Drag Race, with the 30-year-old star previously telling The Guardian in 2023 that being a guest judge is one of her greatest aspirations.

“I’m an Aquarius, I don’t set goals in my life. I just go with it. But the only two things I’ve ever said I wanted were to be a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and play Sally Bowles in Cabaret,” she shared.

In adding The White Lotus to that list, she’s now ticked off two out of three of her biggest career goals. She’s currently starring as bubbly Brit Chelsea in the brand new third season of Mike White’s deadly black comedy series.

Already, she’s become one of the fan favourite characters in season three, so if there’s ever a time to get her on Drag Race, it’s now. RuPaul, Michelle Visage, pick up the phone!

The White Lotus airs on HBO on Sundays in the US and on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK.

