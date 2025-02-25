Khloé Kardashian appears to want to join the ‘lavender marriage’ trend

Khloé Kardashian has appeared to want to join the ‘lavender marriage’ trend, after commenting beneath a video advocating for the return of the historical relationship.

The Kardashians star reportedly commented on a video by content creator AJ Dronkers who suggested that the marriages should make a return. “This is my official petition to bring back lavender marriage,” Dronkers began.

“I’m ready for them to be back,” the content creator added. “I hate men. Do you hate men? If you’re a straight woman or a queer woman and you want a gay husband, I am down.

“I’ve always thought this is a great idea for me, I’ve always thought I’d be a great match. So, let me make my case for why we have an amazing, amazing life together if you picked me.”

Dronkers explained some of his qualities, including his love for cooking, interior design, hosting dinner parties, and being a “wonderful conversationalist”. Not forgetting about those all-important love languages, he added that he’ll give his lavender wife “flowers every week” and has emotional intelligence.

“Let’s do this,” he urged. “Let’s have a baby if it goes really well. I don’t want to raise a baby with a man, I want to raise [them] with you… It’s not just the state of the world, this is a calling.”

The Good American founder reportedly commented beneath the post with a slew of raised hand and purple heart emojis. Kardashian shares two children, True and Tatum, with her ex and NBA player Tristan Thompson.

She was previously married to Lamar Odom. They married in 2009, but she filed for divorce from him in 2013. However, she withdrew the filing in 2015 and later ended the relationship in 2016.

What is a ‘lavender marriage’?

Lavender marriage sees one or both parties in the LGBTQ+ community in a heterosexual marriage. (Stock image/Getty)

Lavender marriages date back to the early 20th century, with one or both parties being a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Being in a heterosexual marriage, however, allows the parties to hide their sexuality.

However, as per Business Insider writer Lindsay Dodgson, such marriages are being reinvited by Gen-Z because they are “tired of being broke, single, and lonely”.

Instead, a modern-day lavender marriage could “simply be an agreement between two people to live their lives like a married couple, without the sex”.