Everybody say “Love!”, as RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 stars Kori King and Lydia B Kollins have confirmed that they are a couple.

Yep, it’s official. In the exact words of Taylor Swift, it’s a RuPaul’s Drag Race love story, baby just say “Yas!”

Speaking at the Roscoe’s Tavern viewing party for episode eight in Chicago over the weekend, Kori revealed that the season sisters are “together”.

Fans of the show are probably well aware of the chemistry that has been brewing between Boston-born drag star Kori and Pittsburgh queen Lydia, with the couple first taking a shine to one another at the beginning of season 17.

Early on in episode eight, the “Wicked Wiz of Oz: The Rusical!” episode, fans saw the duo at the main table in the Werk Room with Kori draping her hands around Lydia’s waist.

“It’s quite obvious that me and Lydia have a little thing going on. We’re very close. I’m blushing,” Kori gushed during her confessional conversation.

Kori King (L) and Lydia B Kollins (R) on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17. (YouTube/World of Wonder)

During her guest stint at Roscoe’s, alongside All Stars 9 queen Jorgeous, Kori shared an update on their “little thing” with hosts co-hosts Naysha Lopez, Batty Davis, and Kara Mel D’Ville.

Kara noted that Kori King and Lydia B Kollins are possibly the first Drag Race couple to stay together post-filming, before asking whether the pair had to “play it cool” during their time on set, in case the production crew decided to put them in the bottom two together.

“You know what’s so funny? We were kind of talking to each other, and flirting, and stuff like that,” Kori shared, “but we weren’t thinking about it for the camera’s sake, which is probably why they didn’t catch as much of it.

“We were just in a relationship on the show, but we didn’t really play it up for the cameras. They didn’t really catch all of the nonsense that we were doing.”

Naysha then interjected, asking: “So, tell us really quick the extent of your actual relationship.”

“Well, we’re together. Yeah. Officially,” Kori sweetly replied.

Pressed on whether they became an official item during filming or after they wrapped and went home, Kori replied: “It progressed after we got home. And then it flourished a couple of months after filming.”

Episode eight saw Kori land in the bottom two alongside Acacia Forgot – her second time in the bottom – though she managed to fight it out to stay another week.

Neither Kori nor Lydia have secured a challenge win on season 17 thus far, so it remains to be seen how much longer fans will get to watch their romance blossom on the show.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 air on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOWPresents Plus internationally.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.