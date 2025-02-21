The curtain is about to go up on the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 Rusical, and it looks set to be a raving five-star success on the drama front.

In the teaser for Drag Race season 17 episode eight, the ten remaining queens deliver not one, but two, pretty intense moments of confrontation in just five minutes.

The clip begins with the surviving queens re-entering the Werk Room following the shock elimination of Crystal Envy after last week’s Snatch Game, with fan-favourite Suzie Toot expressing her disappointment at not doing well in the notorious challenge.

As the queens mull over the previous week, RuPaul enters to declare this week’s challenge is none other than the famed Rusical. And this year, it promises to be even more “Popular” with fans, as it’s a The Wizard of Oz meets The Wiz meets Wicked extravaganza.

Inspired by the three queer-favourite musicals-turned-films, “The Wicked Wiz of Oz” stars characters from all three as they audition for parts in a new Rusical. All ten of the characters will share their back stories through musical numbers.

Suzie Toot, Acacia Forget, Jewels Sparkles and Kori King are getting at each other in the latest Drag Race episode. (World of Wonder)

As has become routine with the Drag Race Rusical – Bosco and Lady Camden, we’re looking at you – there’s an instantly tense atmosphere when it comes to deciding who gets which part.

Suzie Toot, Acacia Forgot, and Sam Star all express an interest in playing Kansas Dorothy, though Sam ultimately decides she wants a less “prim and proper” role, leaving Suzie and Acacia to go to a war of words over the part.

Suzie suggests Acacia shouldn’t get the role as her musical talent show musical number, which landed her in the bottom two in episode two, was “earnest and smaller”, so her version of Kansas Dorothy “could be in trouble” of not being “punchy” or “funny” enough.

“All she is doing is putting me down, and that is p***ing me off,” Acacia says in her confessional, before refusing to take the role of Green Witch as Suzie suggests.

“The role of Green Witch is an older theatre Broadway girl,” Acacia continues in her to-camera interview. “Suzie is like a f**king 98-year-old washed up theatre nerd. That’s literally your brand.”

Ultimately, the group decides that Acacia should take the Kansas Dorothy role. “I’m the Green Witch. Have fun Acacia,” Suzie quietly quips in response, with Acacia furiously replying: “What did you say?”

“I said go off,” Suzie lies.

While the flames of that argument then simmer down, there’s another almost immediately after, with Jewels Sparkles and Kori King at each other’s throats over the role of The Good Witch.

“RuPaul has complimented my physique. You don’t have that,” Kori tells Jewels on why she should have the role. “You don’t have that. It will be embarrassing if you get there shaking a flat ass and no boobs.”

Jewels Sparkles & Kori King went from 0 to 100 SO fucking quick like— literally went from throwing casual shade to SCREAMING at eachother 💀💀💀 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/izThg4bsRf — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) February 20, 2025

Jewels says she should bag the role as she’s done well in comedy challenges, unlike Kori, and then suggests they try Rock Paper Scissors to settle the drama.

“It makes no sense for you to have it… I’m not doing Rock Paper Scissors,” Kori fumes, with the tense atmosphere quickly becoming a furious row. “You’re being an a**hole right now,” Jewels says.

Kori: “I have a body, you do not!”

Jewels: “I got critiqued for doing well in a comedy challenge, you have not!”

Just as it seems the disagreement will have no reasonable end, the group take it to a quick vote – with only Suzie suggesting Kori should be The Good Witch. And it’s settled: Jewels is The Good Witch, Kori is a flying monkey.

As ever, it will be interesting to see how the queens who fought for their roles fare under the spotlights. As a wise woman once said: “We can’t wait to see how this turns out…”

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

