Fashion designer Conner Ives’ ‘Protect the Dolls’ t-shirt, which he wore to close his London Fashion Week collection, will raise money to support trans people.

“Protect the Dolls” has links to 80s’ ballroom culture and refers to transgender women.

Backstage at the show, Ives told Dazed: “As much as we are in peril, I didn’t want to create a show that created the feeling of peril. I’ve been so nurtured and supported by such beautiful and incredible women. I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for the dolls.”

Following a “groundswell of support” for the design, the t-shirt will be made more-widely available, and all proceeds will go to Trans Lifeline, a US-based, transgender-led organisation that delivers life-saving services for trans people.

“Resources like this are now more important than ever, given the hostility and oppression the federal government has adapted towards trans people in America,” Ives wrote on Instagram.

“This is the least I could do to say thanks [to the dolls].”

Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump has signed a series of anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders, many of which specifically target the trans community.

The president declared that it was the official US policy that there are “only two sexes”, banned trans people from serving in the military, restricted gender-affirming healthcare for transgender men and women under the age 19 and excluded trans women from competing in female sports. He has took aim at diversity, equity and inclusion programmes across the government and in the armed services.

Ives’ t-shirt can be pre-ordered here, costing £75 ($95).

