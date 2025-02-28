Kelly Clarkson has left her lesbian fans feeling many, many different things with one of her recent covers on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As fans of the “Breakaway” star will be well aware, Clarkson hosts a regular Kellyoke segment on her NBC morning series, where she takes a modern hit and reworks it in a way only she can.

Over the last few months, she’s covered a range of tracks by sapphic pop icons, including Chappell Roan’s “Red Wine Supernova” and Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather”.

Yet it’s one of her more recent covers, oddly enough by all-male British rock band The Outfield, which has got Clarkson’s lesbian fans hot under the collar.

Ardent viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show will know that she makes a point of never changing the pronouns or subject in the songs she covers; if the artist is singing about a woman, so too will she.

So, while belting out The Outfield’s 1986 single “Your Love”, she kept the lyrics as they are, and gave her fans this gem: “So many things that I wanna say, you know I like my girls a little bit older.“

During the flawless performance, the American Idol winner – decked out in deep blue sweater and tartan skirt – even managed to give a cheeky wink to the camera while singing the line.

Online, sapphics have responded to Clarkson’s declaration of liking her girls “a little bit older” with a flurry of fawning tweets and posts.

“That wink went straight through the soul,” joked one person, as a second quipped: “The bi panic that just filled my soul…”

@madmartha_ Sorry Steph for outing you x also this song is SOOOOO musical theatre coded x obsessed #kellyclarkson ♬ original sound – Scotty-Do’s World

kelly clarkson’s cover of your love and the way she sings “you know I like my girls a little bit older” has sent me into a spirallllll pic.twitter.com/aucTeSwqrF — Amanda’s wife (@Amandas_wife) February 24, 2025

“Wait… do I have a crush on Kelly Clarkson now?” pondered a third. The answer is probably yes.

“Weird way for her to have proposed, but yes,” came a fourth droll comment.

While Kelly Clarkson has previously confirmed that she is, sadly, not a lesbian – she once joked with a fan that she would date her “If I was into chicks… unfortunately I just like d***s” – she is an ardent supporter of all the letters of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the last year alone, she has helped a gay couple to marry during her recent Las Vegas residency, while in November, she marked Trans Awareness Week with a special segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

