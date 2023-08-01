Kelly Clarkson hit on by queer fan and gives NSFW response

Kelly Clarkson gave some devastating news to her sapphic fans after one propositioned her during a concert.

Clarkson was performing the opening weekend of her Las Vegas residency, Chemistry, on 29 July, when she was met with an enticing proposition from a queer female fan.

In a video shared on social media that has since gone viral, Clarkson, 41, can be seen reading some of the placards held up by adoring fans in the crowd.

Leaning over the stage, she reads one that says: “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you”.

A “hall pass” is essentially permission from one otherwise-monogamous partner to another that they can cheat with a specific person, usually a celebrity.

It was a sad day for the fan in question.

“If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer,” Clarkson replied earnestly, before adding a very big but: “I just unfortunately like d***s.”

Kelly Clarkson responds to a female fan’s sign that says “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you” during her Las Vegas show:



“I just unfortunately like d*cks.” pic.twitter.com/kk8OilOWwP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2023

Kelly Clarkson has held a status as an LGBTQ+ icon since winning American Idol back in 2002.

She’s previously explained how she first knew she had a huge gay following after one fan who attended her tour in 2005 introduced herself to the star as a “Kezbo” – aka, a lesbian Kelly Clarkson fan.

Reflecting on the interaction in an interview with Pride Source back in 2015, Clarkson said she was thrilled when she learnt how much the sapphics adored her.

“I was like, ‘wait – there’s enough of you to have a group? That’s amazing! Awesome! Go me’,” she told the publication.

In the music video for her single “Tie It Up” in 2013, she featured a queer couple getting wed; it was her way of supporting the battle for same-sex marriage in the US, which wasn’t legalised until 2015.

Clarkson has also spoken openly about how she’s practising allyship while raising her children, explaining that she wouldn’t care less if either of her two kids came out as queer.

Clarkson recently finalised her divorce from her producer ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she married in 2013. The pair split in 2020, and their divorce became official in 2022.

She is currently performing her Chemistry residency at Las Vegas’s Bakkt Theater, until 19 August, 2023.