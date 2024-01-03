A gay couple have had their dreams come true – marrying in front of singing superstar Kelly Clarkson.

During the New Year’s Eve performance of her Chemistry: An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson residency show in Las Vegas, audience members and gay couple Brian and Marcello tied the knot.

In video taken by a fan at the show, the “Because Of You” singer approached the couple who told her that they were, at that very moment, getting married, and were at the show with a marriage officiant.

“It is tonight? With me?” a surprised Clarkson asked, before persuading the couple to tell their story into the microphone.

The two men said they had been together for almost 15 years, but had vowed not to wed until Clarkson could witness the event.

Former American Idol winner Clarkson then excitedly urged the officiant to “say something” to the crowd too.

The officiant said the couple wanted to use the evening to “proclaim their love for ever” and prove their lives would suck without each other.

Brian and Marcello then carried out their nuptials, leading to a rapturous round of applause and cheering.

“By the power of Kelly Clarkson’s show, Las Vegas, New Year’s 2024, I pronounce you both husband and husband,” the officiant declared.

Clarkson congratulated the couple and hugged the officiant, adding: “That was so wonderful.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has celebrated same-sex marriages. In the music video for her 2013 country song “Tie it Up”, Clarkson featured a series of weddings, including between same-sex couples.

At the time, it was dubbed the first country music video to feature gay couples marrying.

Clarkson’s fans have now praised her for helping Brian and Marcello to commemorate their special day.

“When you don’t think you can love Kelly any more than you already do – she is what the world should be full of. That woman is just pure,” one fan raved.

And another said: “An icon in an iconic moment.”