“Pink Pony Club” hitmaker Chappell Roan has dedicated her second BRIT Award to “trans artists, drag queens, and Sinéad O’Connor”.

The 27-year-old lesbian music superstar won the International Artist of the Year accolade, beating major artists including her fellow sapphic star Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Beyoncé.

Roan wasn’t at the ceremony, hosted at London’s 02 Arena on 1 March, and so accepted the prestigious accolade via a pre-recorded video message.

During her acceptance speech, she explained how her debut album, 2023’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess is about her experience of queer joy.

She went on to thank “trans artists”, “drag queens”, “sex workers” and late, Irish “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer Sinéad O’Connor.

“Thank you to my fans all over the world but especially my UK girlies. You have been there since day one. Chappell Roan was born through experiencing queer joy. It’s so special, I had to write an entire album about it,” she said in her acceptance clip.

“I dedicate this to trans artists, to drag queens, to fashion students, sex workers, and Sinéad O’Connor. Because of all of those people, they have laid the groundwork for me to be here today. I did not give up because of them, and I will continue going because of them.”

Evocative and effervescent singer-songwriter and LGBTQ+ ally Sinéad O’Connor died in July 2023 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma.

Numerous music artists, particularly women and queer artists, have credited her and her unapologetically outspoken nature for inspiring their own careers.

“HOT TO GO” singer Roan won two BRIT Awards at the 2025 ceremony, including the Best International Single gong for her global hit and lesbian anthem, “Good Luck, Babe!”

The song hit number two in the UK last year, and stayed in the top 10 for 16 weeks.

At the Grammy Awards in February, Roan won the Best New Artist accolade, and also spoke out in support of trans people in the wake of Donald Trump’s attacks on the community.

“It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist, and they will never no matter what happens take trans joy away,” she said during an interview on the red carpet.

“[Trans joy] has to be protected more than anything. I would not be here without trans girls,” she continued, then addressing the camera and adding: “Just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you.

“I’m trying my best to really stand up for you.”

