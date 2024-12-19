Billie Eilish says she’s ‘had a lot of good sex’ after coming out as queer

Queer superstar Billie Eilish has revealed that she has had ‘a lot of good sex’ after coming out as queer in her 2024 Vanity Fair interview.

The “Lunch” singer publicly addressed her sexuality for the first time last year after a brief back-and-forth with the press after she said it was “obvious” at a red carpet event.

She later opened up about “wanting her face in a vagina” but has since kept quiet on the matter, saying that she would never talk about her sexuality “ever again” in October this year.

Despite keeping quiet, it seems that Billie Eilish is getting more than a decent enough fix of lunch, after she revealed that she’d been having “lots of good sex” for the past year.

She was taking part in her yearly Vanity Fair interview, in which the singer answers the same questions each year and reacts to her previous interviews since 2017.

“I’ve done nothing but make friends all year and gotten so close with people that I wasn’t with before, and became friends with people I used to be friends with again. It’s just been a year filled with friendship, honestly even though I was saying there was a lot of things I want to do, that was the real… thing that I wanted to do,” she explained after being asked whether she achieved what she wanted to in the past year.

“And I really did it and it was awesome. And yes, I’ve had a lot of good sex so, you’re welcome Billie.”

Say it with us: good for her!

Speaking to Rolling Stone in April, Eilish explained that “Lunch” helped inspire her own reckoning with her sexuality.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” she said.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina.

“I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”