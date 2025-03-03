Queen Latifah and partner Eboni Nichols wow fans on the Oscars’ red carpet

Queen Latifah and her partner Eboni Nichols have shown they are the ultimate in queer “couple goals” as they walked the red carpet together at the 2025 Oscars.

The couple were praised as they attended the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday (2 March) evening, with The Equaliser star Queen Latifah described as an “absolute legend” after performing at the event. Fans described them as “beautiful” and a “super cute” couple.

The actress performed “Ease on Down the Road” from the 1975 musical The Wiz, in tribute to Quincy Jones, who died in November.

Jones, who was 91, supervised the music for the big-screen adaptation of the show that was inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

Queen Latifah performing "Ease on Down the Road" at the 2025 #Oscars in honor of Quincy Jones pic.twitter.com/oMgpZnLHpn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 3, 2025

How long have Eboni and Queen Latifah been together?

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols kept their relationship private for years, so it’s not clear exactly when they met. But, according to Diva magazine, it could be as far back as 2009 when the actress performed on the results show of Dancing With The Stars, and they possibly became a couple in 2013.

In 2021, Queen Latifah publicly acknowledged the relationship for the first time, thanking Eboni and their son in her acceptance speech for the Black Entertainment TV (BET) lifetime achievement award.

Queen Latifah (R) and Eboni Nichols wowed fans at the Oscars ceremony. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

In 2008, the actress told The New York Times: “I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life. You don’t get that part of me, sorry.

You may like to watch

“I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want, you do it anyway.”

How many children do the couple have?

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols are believed to have just one son, Rebel, and they try to keep him out of the spotlight.

Well-known for voicing mammoth Ellie in the Ice Age films, Queen Latifah joked with SF Gate in 2008 about having a child in future, saying she will “probably be six months pregnant before anyone knows about it and I won’t talk about the baby until after it’s born.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.