According to social media users, the only thing funnier than Saturday Night Live‘s (SNL) latest “brutal” skit, which mocked Elon Musk, is the tech billionaire’s sulky reaction to it.

SNL aired the scene, described by some as “brutal”, on Saturday (1 March), prompting Musk to label it “lies”.

The sketch shows a recreation of Donald Trump’s now-infamous meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, in which the president and vice-president JD Vance called the Ukrainian leader “ungrateful” and “disrespectful”.

Mike Myers, portraying Elon Musk, was seen crashing the meeting, jumping in the air, making a series of cringe-inducing jokes, and shouting “legalise comedy”.

The sketch also poked fun at Musk for his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), joking that he and an employee named Big Balls had started The Department of Undoing Child Healthcare and Education, or DOUCHE.

SNL debuts a new Elon Musk: Mike Myers pic.twitter.com/ivTYtpyeBy — LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 2, 2025

“Meyers’ impression might not exactly tread new ground for him but it is clearly borne out of a great deal of intense hatred, and one has to respect that,” one social media user wrote. Another said: “It’s genuinely incredible how mean this impression is. I love it.”

Humor fails when it lies — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2025

Musk was quickly roasted for his reaction to the sketch after he wrote on X/Twitter: “Humour fails when it lies”.

You may like to watch

That prompted another wag to reply: “I want you to legalise comedy, unless it is about me, then it is just not acceptable.” Another described Musk as “the most cringe human to ever exist”.

A third simply wrote: “That explains why you’re the least funny guy around then.”

Musk also took issue with the show in November after SNL regular Dana Carvey impersonated him following Trump’s election victory.

Embodying the X/Twitter owner, Carvey busted out some truly cringey dance moves, jumped up and down, and let out a zealous “USA” chant.

“Check it out: dark MAGA. Yeah! But seriously, I run the country now,” Carvey said as part of the impression. “America’s going to be like one of my rockets. They’re super cool and super fun, but there’s a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies. Ha ha!”

However, not everyone saw the funny – including Elon Musk, who took to his platform to slam the impression. “They are so mad that Donald Trump won,” he wrote, alongside several cry-laughing emojis.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.