Democrats waving ‘Musk Steals’ signs protest during Trump’s address to Congress

Democrats waving “Musk Steals” and “Save Medicaid” signs protested during Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday (4 March).

Within minutes of the president’s address to Congress, Democratic lawmakers interrupted him. As well as the “Musk Steals” signs, other held signs which read the likes of “No King,” and “This is NOT Normal”, and walked out mid-speech in a bid to protest against his actions.

Texas congressman Al Green was removed from the chamber after he refused to stay seated. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said: “The chair now directs the sergeant at arms to restore order. Remove this gentleman from the chamber.”

Democratic members of Congress held up signs in protest as Trump addressed a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Green shook his walking cane in Trump’s direction, and seemed to raise his voice. He claimed that Trump did not win a mandate in November’s election after the president boasted about his Republican party victories.

While Green was escorted from the Chamber, some Republican members were captured singing the refrain from the 1969 Steam track, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye”. The moment heard them sing, “Nah, nah, nah, nah, hey, hey, goodbye.”

Following his removal, Trump said: “I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realise there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud.”

US Representative Al Green spoke up as Trump addressed Congress. (WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

One House Democrat involved in planning the protest previously told Axios: “The part that we all agree on is that this is not business as usual and we would like to find a way — productively — to express our outrage.”

Since being sworn-in as the 47th president of the United States on 20 January, Donald Trump has enacted a series of anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders, many of which specifically target the trans community.

From immigration to the military, and climate change to government spending, Trump has signed dozens of executive orders to undo the work of the previous administration and bring his campaign promises into reality.

Green was removed from the chamber after shouting out. (WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Among the orders, Trump has declared the official policy of the United States is that there are “only two sexes”, banned trans people from serving in the military and restricted gender-affirming healthcare for trans people under the age 19, as well as eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes across the government and in the armed services.

Trump’s pointed attacks on the community have been criticised by LGBTQ+ and human rights groups within America and around the world.

‘The House as an institution belongs to the American people’

Another House Democrat said: ”There are definitely a lot of constituents that really want Democrats to disrupt and there are … constituents who feel like that just plays into his hands.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to House Democrats, as reported by The Hill: “The decision to attend the Joint Session is a personal one and we understand that members will come to different conclusions.

“However, it is important to have a strong, determined and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber.

“The House as an institution belongs to the American people, and as their representatives we will not be run off the block or bullied.”

What does “Musk Steals” mean?

The phrase “Musk Steals” appears to be referencing Elon Musk’s decision to take the reins of US Treasury payments earlier in February.

On 3 February, the controversial billionaire, now dubbed a “Special Advisor” to Donald Trump, and his aides seized control of the US Treasury Department’s payments system, triggering a lawsuit charging he is illegally getting access to private data of millions of Americans, according to France24.

“People who must share information with the federal government should not be forced to share information with Elon Musk or his ‘DOGE’ (Department of Government Efficiency),” read a lawsuit filed in Washington by labor unions and a grassroots advocacy group.

“And federal law says they do not have to.”

